Uncovering a treasure trove: The best of CBS News Detroit from March 27-31

Metro Detroit man uncovers one of the largest, most valuable comic book collections in the country

Metro Detroit man uncovers one of the largest, most valuable comic book collections in the country

Metro Detroit man uncovers one of the largest, most valuable comic book collections in the country

(CBS DETROIT) - From a Metro Detroit man uncovering one of the largest and most valuable comic book collections in the country to homebuyers making all-cash offers without any cash, the CBS News Detroit team was busy telling the stories that matter to you.

Here are some of the best stories from the CBS News Detroit team this week:

Metro Detroit man uncovers one of the largest, most valuable comic book collections in the country

A Metro Detroit father kept a secret for 50 years, but now his son is on a journey to uncover the truth. And what he found is one of the largest and most valuable comic book collections in the country.

The story will be featured in an upcoming documentary called "Selling Superman."

Burger King closing 26 locations in Michigan, customers left disappointed

Customers pulling up to the Burger King on Grand River near Evergreen Monday say they're not having their way and they're not happy about it.

They say they're disappointed to see this location and 25 others close their doors.

"Man, listen, I was about to grab me a whopper with cheese, listen with extra mayo," said customer Katrina Allen.

EYM King of Michigan is closing 26 stores.

National Arab American Heritage Month: Looking at the past, present and future

April is National Arab American Heritage Month and CBS News Detroit's Ahmad Bajjey and Ibrahim Samra sat down with guests to discuss the Arab American culture.

Young pilot learns valuable lesson after scary moment at Oakland County Airport

A scary situation at the Oakland County Airport turned into a valuable lesson for a young Pontiac pilot.

In her third solo flight, 21-year-old Taylor Hash found herself in a position no pilot of any age would ever want to be in.

"Everything was completely normal. Taxied down to the runway, completely normal," said Hash.

It was completely normal until after she hit the skies. Another pilot preparing for takeoff noticed something about Hash's Diamond 20 single-engine plane.

"He called on the radio and said, "Hey tower, the Diamond Star that just took off, their wheel and assembly fell off and is on the runway," Hash said.

Uneasy to say the least was Hash's first feeling, knowing that it was her plane being discussed over the airwaves.

"I waited on the radio for a minute. Kind of, 'Did I just see that?' Kind of like a cartoon. I was waiting for the Road Runner to come out," said Chris Yates, a veteran pilot who noticed everything unfold from the ground.

A seller's market: How Metro Detroit homebuyers are making all-cash offers without any cash

Peak real estate season is right around the corner, and in a hot housing market, cash is king for many reasons.

With all-cash offers, there's less chance of a sale falling through and usually a faster closing.

It's still a seller's market in Michigan, as demand is high and inventory is low.

While some say 2023 could bring a significant cooldown, we're coming off three years that many would describe as chaotic.

"In 21 years of selling real estate, I've never seen anything as superheated as this market," said Michael Perna, CEO of The Perna Team.

Look inside a sports fan cave in Metro Detroit

For weeks, sports anchor Ronnie Duncan has been calling for the best fan cave to showcase, and after receiving submissions, he traveled to military veteran Michael Banks' fan cave in Lathrup Village on Tuesday.

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant to hatch in Livonia on April 1

Food Network star, chef, and restauranteur Guy Fieri has teamed up with a Michigan-based company to bring his fast-casual chicken concept to the Mitten state.

Fieri's Chicken Guy! is set to open its first location in Michigan on April 1 in Livonia -- and that's no joke!

The Mayor of Flavortown partnered with the Tomey Group, a family-run company headquartered in Farmington Hills, to bring his growing concept to Livonia, with plans for 19 other locations scattered across Southeast Michigan in the coming years.

The Livonia restaurant will be on the north side of Plymouth Road, between Merriman and Middlebelt roads. Livonia will be the chain's eighth location nationwide.

"We wanted to open it up in markets and areas that we really have a connection with, and I love Michigan. It's been great for Triple D (Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives), a great epicenter for us because you have people all about their country, their family, great food, all about diversity and ethnicity in food. You really have a lion's share of great food," said Fieri.