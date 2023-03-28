Look inside a sports fan cave in Metro Detroit
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It is the day Metro Detroit has been waiting for as we introduce the first fan cave on CBS News Detroit.
For weeks, sports anchor Ronnie Duncan has been calling for the best fan cave to showcase, and after receiving submissions, he traveled to military veteran Michael Banks' fan cave in Lathrup Village on Tuesday.
You can watch a tour in the video above.
