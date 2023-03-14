Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant to hatch in Livonia on April 1

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- That's right. Food Network star, chef, and restauranteur Guy Fieri has teamed up with a Michigan-based company to bring his fast-casual chicken concept to the Mitten state.

The signature Southwestern Chicken Sandwich at Chicken Guy! Chicken Guy!

Fieri's Chicken Guy! is set to open its first location in Michigan on April 1 in Livonia -- and that's no joke!

The Mayor of Flavortown partnered with the Tomey Group, a family-run company headquartered in Farmington Hills, to bring his growing concept to Livonia, with plans for 19 other locations scattered across Southeast Michigan in the coming years.

The Livonia restaurant will be on the north side of Plymouth Road, between Merriman and Middlebelt roads. Livonia will be the chain's eighth location nationwide.

"The people of The Motor City have spoken…I'm bringin' my real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes to Livonia. From shooting DDD ("Diners, Drive-ins and Dives") to taking part in the Woodward Dream Cruise, the Detroit area has always been a go-to for me, so I'm stoked for everyone to give us a try. See ya there," said Fieri.

Chicken Guy! was inspired by Fieri and fellow restaurateur Robert Earl. Patrons can expect a spread of Fieri's fan favorites, including some of his signature sandwiches, chicken tender combos, salad bowls, and an extensive selection of special sauces.

According to a press release, Fieri's tenders are hand-pounded to maximize crunch and are brined in lemon juice, pickle brine, buttermilk, and infused with herbs to deliver flavor and texture.

Guests can expect some tantalizing sides, including fries featuring Fieri's special seasoning, Mac Daddy Mac 'n Cheese, fried pickles, slaw, and a pair of desserts for those with a sweet tooth.

The Mac Daddy Mac 'n Cheese (left), Big Bite B.L.A.T and fries (top right), and 22 signature sauces (bottom right). Chicken Guy!

For more information on the upcoming Livonia location or to peruse the full menu, click here.