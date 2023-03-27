Burger King closing 26 locations in Michigan, customers left disappointed

(CBS DETROIT) - Customers pulling up to the Burger King on Grand River near Evergreen Monday say they're not having their way and they're not happy about it.

They say they're disappointed to see this location and 25 others close its doors.

"Man, listen, I was about to grab me a whopper with cheese, listen with extra mayo," said customer Katrina Allen.

EYM King of Michigan is closing 26 stores.

The company sent a letter to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity last week stating they will permanently cease operations due to unforeseen circumstances and failed to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation.

The notice says EYM King started closing its restaurants March 17 and expect to shut down all locations by April 15.

The shutdown will lay off 424 employees.

Cameron Perez is an emergency response technician for On-Site Solutions.

He says his company was hired to secure the property.

"For now, my company sent me out to take pictures of the property," Perez said of the 20200 Grand River location.

"To take pictures of all the windows and we're going to come in and board all the windows up and rekey the building so no one can get in and out."

EYM King is not commenting on the closure.

We also reached out to Burger King corporate, but a spokesperson told us they are aware of the situation but can't comment due to pending litigation.