Metro Detroit man uncovers one of the largest, most valuable comic book collections in the country

Metro Detroit man uncovers one of the largest, most valuable comic book collections in the country

Metro Detroit man uncovers one of the largest, most valuable comic book collections in the country

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit father kept a secret for 50 years, but now his son is on a journey to uncover the truth. And what he found is one of the largest and most valuable comic book collections in the country.

The story will be featured in an upcoming documentary called "Selling Superman."

Watch the story above as CBS News Detroit's Ray Strickland spoke to the family about how this secret brought the family shame and how it's now a source of pride.