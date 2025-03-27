Berkley man accused of coercing teen in exchange for vape products, prosecutor says

Tariffs to begin on autos and auto parts; MDOT meeting on I-94 plans; and more top stories

A Berkley man is facing an additional charge of criminal sexual conduct involving coercing sex from a teen in exchange for vape products, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reported.

"The facts alleged in this case are every parent's worst nightmare," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in the statement. "This adult defendant appears to have preyed upon the vulnerabilities of a teenager to coerce sex from a victim who wasn't old enough and in a position to consent."

Darren Joshua Bradford, age 24, was charged with criminal sexual conduct-third degree, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison, as a result of the incident.

The report said Bradford was "known to provide vapes, marijuana, and alcohol to high school students through Snapchat," which is a social messaging app. The prosecutor's office further alleges that he told a 15-year-old female that he would not sell her vape products unless they had sex.

Incidents of sexual contact are alleged to have occurred both at a home in Bloomfield Township, which is in Oakland County, and in the defendant's car.

This case is in addition to two charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct that were recently filed in Wayne County against Bradford.

"Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information about other incidents should contact their local police," the Oakland County press release said.