Baydoun, Malinowski Maxwell face off in Dearborn Heights mayoral race

The Dearborn Heights mayoral election comes down to two candidates who know each other well, working on the city council.

Former City Council President Mo Baydoun and Councilwoman Denise Malinowski Maxwell are vying for a seat that was vacated by former Mayor Bill Bazzi after he was confirmed as the ambassador to Tunisia earlier this month.

In the last year, Bazzi bumped heads with city officials, including tension over the city's budget in 2024, after it was not initially passed by the council and accusations of violating the Dearborn Heights Police Supervisor's Association's contract.

Baydoun was named acting mayor in October following Bazzi's resignation.

If elected, Maxwell would become the city's first woman mayor in more than 20 years, since Ruth Canfield.

In September 2025, a post from the city's police department went viral, of a digital mock-up of a Dearborn Heights police patch, which featured the words "Dearborn Heights Police" in both English and Arabic.

The police department later disabled comments on that post after dozens of Facebook users expressed concern and frustration with the design before ultimately deleting the post and photo from its Facebook page.

Despite the patch design not being related to Islam, the post has sparked Islamophobic comments. Bazzi said at the time that the mock-up was only intended for "internal discussions" and should not have been presented as an official prototype.

The Candidates

Baydoun was appointed to an open city council seat in 2021 for a two-year term before he was reelected in 2023, eventually becoming council president.

Maxwell was chairwoman until the 2020 death of then-Mayor Daniel Paletko. She was named interim mayor shortly after and ran unsuccessfully against Bazzi in the 2021 election.

Key Issues

Both candidates, who grew up in Dearborn Heights, say they are focused on improving safety in the neighborhoods.

One key issue that Baydoun is focused on is investing in parks and addressing blighted properties.

"We have to focus on the Department of Public Works, our ordinance department and then our parks and recreation," Baydoun said.

Meanwhile, Maxwell would like to address traffic crashes in the city and push for more law enforcement on the streets.

"I'm tired of looking at the news every day and seeing an accident in Dearborn Heights, and a lot of them are fatal injuries," she told CBS News Detroit. "It's got to stop. We need to get more law enforcement out there and ticket them."