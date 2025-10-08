Dearborn Heights mayor confirmed as ambassador to Tunisia

The mayor of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, has been confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.

Bill Bazzi's selection was made public earlier this year. His appointment became official through a U.S. Senate vote on a number of nominations Tuesday, according to the Senate records. The process included a confirmation hearing in September with the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Bazzi served in the U.S. Marines for 21 years. He then worked in the private sector at Boeing and Ford. He became Dearborn Heights mayor in 2021.

Tunisia is a North African country, located between Algeria and Libya.

"Among the distinct countries I have visited over the years, I hold a great affinity to Tunisia and its honorable parliament members — along with the people I met while touring orphanages, women's career institutions, schools, and a multitude of companies which distinguish the country's rising presence in the region," Bazzi said after he was announced as the nominee.

"With my visits overseas, the parliament cohort's visits to the U.S., and the relations we have established over the years, I am excited to return and honorably represent our Country in Tunisia as its U.S. Ambassador. My purpose is to continue serving in capacities which make an impact, promote peace and diplomatic partnerships, which benefit our Country and enhance global relations."

"I look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish for our Nation," President Trump said on social media upon selecting Bazzi for the role.

Bazzi was the second mayor in Metro Detroit to be selected this year to serve as a U.S. diplomat. Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib was selected as the U.S. ambassador of Kuwait.