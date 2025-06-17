Watch CBS News
2 teens found shot to death outside vehicle in Raisinville Township, officials say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Two teens were found shot to death outside of a vehicle in Raisinville Township Tuesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to a call of two deceased people on Heiss Road near Steffas Road around 9:47 a.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman outside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Authorities say both individuals appear to be teenagers. 

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said detectives are actively investigating the incident. Goodnough said there is no danger to the community. 

The sheriff's office says there is no connection between Tuesday's incident and a murder-suicide reported in Bedford Township on June 14. 

