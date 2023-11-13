Attorney weighs in on murder case of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect in connection to the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll has been released from custody, which leaves many wondering about the status of the investigation.

"You have 72 hours to charge them with a crime, or you must release them," said attorney Mike Jaafar.

Jaafar is referring to a suspect's constitutional right to be charged quickly if taken into police custody for a crime.

Recently, the suspect in the Woll murder case was released and not charged. However, Jaafar said that doesn't always indicate that an individual is innocent or guilty.

"There are a multitude of reasons why they won't charge you with a crime in the beginning. First of all, they might not have enough evidence to charge you with a crime. Another reason is they might want to see who you go out with. They might have a wiretap, they might be watching you, they might be surveilling you, Jaafar said.

Jaafar also said that releasing a suspect could allow investigators to grab additional evidence to strengthen their case.

"One of their tactics is to release you out into the public and see what you do and where you go and who you speak to," he said.

In the case of Woll, Jaafar said he believes investigators know exactly what they're doing and said he believes police will crack this case soon, even though the suspect has been released.

"Here you have a prominent woman stabbed. I cannot imagine the police being unable to track the assailant and level a charge of murder," Jaafar added.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Police Department to ask whether or not this person remains a suspect. A spokesperson for the department declined to comment on the investigation.