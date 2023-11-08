Suspect taken into custody in murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll has been taken into custody, the Detroit Police Department said Wednesday.

Woll, 40, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, was found stabbed to death outside her home in Lafayette Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Woll attended a wedding the night before and returned home from the wedding at about 12:30 a.m. Police found no signs of forced entry into Woll's residence. Investigators believe Woll was stabbed inside her home and then made her way out to her yard, where she was found.

"As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll. While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll's family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case. The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain. Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement.

Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.

In a press conference on Oct. 23, Chief White said that evidence suggests the crime was not motivated by antisemitism.