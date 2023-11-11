Suspect released in murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll

Suspect in Samantha Woll murder taken into custody

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect in the murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll has been released, the suspect's attorney confirmed Saturday.

An attorney for the suspect declined to comment further on the case outside of saying the suspect was released.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Detroit Police Department said that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested in Kalamazoo.

Woll, 40, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, was found stabbed to death outside her home in Lafayette Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Woll attended a wedding the night before and returned home from the wedding at about 12:30 a.m. Police found no signs of forced entry into Woll's residence. Investigators believe Woll was stabbed inside her home and then made her way out to her yard, where she was found.

In a press conference on Oct. 23, Detroit Police Chief James White said that evidence suggests the crime was not motivated by antisemitism.

On Wednesday, Sam Dubin of the Jewish Community Relations Council said, "We're still mourning the loss of Sam but really celebrating the life and legacy she leaves behind."

Woll led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022 and had previously served on Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin's team.