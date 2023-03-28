Metro Detroit attorney reacts to new US-Canada border agreement

(CBS DETROIT) - "First of all this is human rights. These people are fleeing their country, for fear of death, torture, they need our help, they need protection," said Herman Dhade, a West Bloomfield immigration attorney.

Dhade is an attorney with dual citizenship and practices immigration law in the United States and in Canada. He said the new border agreement between the U.S. and Canada puts lives in danger.

"This is completely inhumane. There is no issue with the northern border that required it to be shut down and closed like this to refugees," Dhade said.

On Friday, President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced major changes for refugees seeking asylum. They will no longer be allowed to cross into the countries at unofficial checkpoints. Refugees will now have to enter through immigration offices.

Republican lawmakers recently launched a group called the Northern Border Security Caucus to address what they consider to be a growing threat on the U.S.-Canadian border. Human trafficking, drug trafficking and illegal border crossings are considered to be the biggest threats, according to Rep. Mike Kelly's (R-Pennsylvia) website.

Dhade said in the meantime, the U.S. immigration system will be forced to deal with the fallout.

"Now you run the risk of burdening the US immigration system and the courts and people's rights might not be respected and their cases will be denied," Dhade said.