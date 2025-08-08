Attorney caught attempting to smuggle drugs to inmate at Michigan prison

Contraband material, including paper film suspected to be Suboxone, was confiscated after an attorney/client visit at Central Michigan Correctional Facility, the Michigan Department of Corrections said.

"This recovery protected countless individuals from potential illness, overdose, or violence associated with the sale of these drugs or from those under the influence," MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington said. "I want to especially commend our officers, whose vigilance and dedication were instrumental in this drug bust."

During the visit on Monday, an attorney was allegedly seen passing a package to a client who is currently incarcerated at the facility in St. Louis. After searching the prisoner, officers found 211 strips of paper film suspected to be Suboxone, 68 grams of a brown waxy substance and 45 grams of a white powder.

Michigan State Police were called for further investigation, and a search of the attorney's car discovered additional Suboxone strips and white powder.

Because the matter is still under investigation, officials have not released the names of the attorney or inmate. The corrections department did say the inmate is under discipline and investigation according to department policy.

"As the nature of contraband continues to evolve, the department continues to implement effective strategies to deter and halt such illegal activities," Correctional Facility Administration Deputy Director Jeremy Bush said.