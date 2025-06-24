Watch CBS News
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that injured two Monroe residents

Paula Wethington
An arrest has been made in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that injured two people in Frenchtown Township, the Monroe County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported. 

The two victims had been walking along North Dixie Highway, northeast of I-75's Exit 15, when they were struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Connie L. Cosby, 40, and Anthony R. Keister, 40, both of Monroe, were taken to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital where they were initially listed in critical condition. 

Deputies said they served search warrants Monday on a home and garage in Frenchtown Township. A 2009 blue Ford Fusion believed to be the vehicle involved in the collision was found in the garage. And the resident, age 36, was found inside the home and taken into custody. 

The man was taken to Monroe County Jail where he was lodged on two counts of failing to identify leaving the scene of an injury crash. His name will not be released until after an arraignment hearing in Monroe County First District Court. 

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies ask that anyone with information contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division at 734-240-7541 or CrimeStoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

