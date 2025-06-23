Two Monroe residents critically injured after hit-and-run crash near I-75's Exit 15

Two pedestrians were critically injured Saturday night during a hit-and-run crash just off an Interstate 75 exit in Monroe County, Michigan

The accident happened about 9:44 p.m. northeast of I-75's Exit 15, in Frenchtown Township.

Connie L. Cosby, 40, and Anthony R. Keister, 40, both of Monroe were walking northbound on North Dixie Highway, at the time, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. As they were walking, they were struck by a blue, four-door Ford sedan that was driving northeast on North Dixie Highway.

After being struck, Cosby was left in the center turn lane and Keister was left in the northeast lane. Both were taken to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital in Trenton, where they were reported in critical condition.

While the car sped off from the scene, the driver's side mirror broke off the sedan and was recovered.

Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted on scene, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim's Service Unit will also assist.

"It was reported prior to the crash, the operator of the Ford was driving erratically," deputies said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division is continuing the investigation and asks that anyone with information on the crash call the division at 734-240-7541 or make a tip to CrimeStoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.