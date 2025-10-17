Bond denied for boyfriend in London Thomas murder case

The 23-year-old boyfriend of London Thomas has been denied bond after appearing at an arraignment Friday morning over charges relating to the disappearance and death of the 17-year-old earlier this year.

Thomas was last seen around 4 a.m. April 5 in Inkster, and her family filed a police report April 6 when she did not return home. Her body was found April 26 in Southfield inside a parked SUV in a driveway in the area of Millard Street near Berg Road.

A medical examiner determined that Thomas died from asphyxia and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Thomas' boyfriend, Jalen Tyler Pendergrass, 23, and his mother, Charla Rashida Pendergrass, 49, of Clawson, were taken into custody Thursday. They have each been charged with second-degree murder, which has a penalty of up to life in prison, and conspiracy to tamper with evidence, which has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Bond was denied for Jalen Pendergrass and set at $5 million for Charla Pendergrass at the 22nd District Court in Inkster, according to court records.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for October 22.

"It's hard not to sit in the house and not think of her at the table or couch without getting emotional because that was our baby girl," Thomas' stepfather, Darnell Johnson, said after the arrests were announced.

Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and the FBI assisted Inkster police in the investigation.

"This was a dedicated effort to find justice for London Thomas," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said about the case. "This was a difficult investigation with many moving parts and the detectives of the Second District Special Investigation Section along with our partners at DPD and the FBI worked tirelessly to bring at least a small amount of closure to London's family."