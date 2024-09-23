Armed suspect steals rideshare driver's wallet, phone, car in Detroit, police say

Trump visiting Michigan this week, Royal Oak library closed due to bugs and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An armed suspect is being sought by Detroit police after a rideshare driver was robbed earlier this month.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the 1700 block of E. 8 Mile Road.

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a rideshare driver at gunpoint and stole his vehicle earlier this month. Detroit Police Department

Police say when the 42-year-old male rideshare driver dropped the suspect off at his destination, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's wallet, cellphone and car keys.

The suspect then took the victim's gray 2014 Honda Accord and left the area. The car was later recovered, according to police.

No one was injured during this incident.

Police described the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old man, around 6 feet 2 inches tall to 6 feet 4 inches tall, with a slim build. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and one on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and DetroitRewards.tv.

A $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest is being offered through DetroitRewards.tv. The case number: 2409070234 must be included in the tip.