Suspect charged with armed robbery in Troy gas station heist involving "AK-47 style rifle"

Police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery involving an "AK-47 style rifle" on Oct. 30 at a gas station in Troy, Michigan.

Joseph Louis Carter, 38, was arraigned Monday at 52-4 District Court in Troy on armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm-second offense, Troy police said. Bond was denied in the case.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 20. A preliminary exam is set for Nov. 26, court records show.

The robbery happened early Oct. 30 at the Shell gas station at 6951 Rochester Road.

Troy police say the clerk told officers that the suspect walked into the gas station with a rifle and demanded money from the register. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect left the store.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the subsequent investigation involved the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Detroit Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department and the Assistant United States Attorney's Office; in addition to the work of the Troy Police Department's patrol officers, evidence technicians, detectives, Tactical Support Team, Directed Patrol Unit and Special Investigations Unit.

"We are also grateful to our community for their continued support, which ensures that we have the tools and resources necessary to do our jobs effectively," the police department said.