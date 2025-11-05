Watch CBS News
Troy police searching for suspect in Shell gas station armed robbery

Troy police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Shell gas station with an "AK-47 style rifle."

Police say the armed robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Shell store, located at 6951 Rochester Road. 

Police say the clerk told officers that the suspect walked into the gas station with a rifle and demanded money from the register. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect left the store.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is a stocky Black man who was seen during the robbery wearing a black ski-style mask, a black hoodie, black and gray gloves, blue sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and carrying a black and gray AK-47 style rifle. 

An investigation is ongoing. Troy police say officers will conduct extra patrols in the area during overnight hours.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-0777.

