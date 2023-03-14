Watch CBS News
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre to host job fair on March 24

(CBS DETROIT) - The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is collaborating with the Detroit at Work and SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress and the Detroit Stage Employees Union to host a job fair to fill several positions at the venue.

The job fair will happen on Friday, March 24, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 9301 Michigan Ave. in Detroit. 

Participants will have the opportunity to apply and interview onsite during the job fair.

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is looking to fill the following positions: 

  • Barback
  • Bartender
  • Box Office staff
  • Concession staff
  • Production/Stage Hands
  • Customer Service Manager 
  • Interns (paid and for college credit)
  • Inventory Clerk
  • Ushers
  • Waiter/Waitress

For more information and detailed job descriptions, visit here

First published on March 14, 2023 / 3:39 PM

