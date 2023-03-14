Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre to host job fair on March 24

(CBS DETROIT) - The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is collaborating with the Detroit at Work and SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress and the Detroit Stage Employees Union to host a job fair to fill several positions at the venue.

The job fair will happen on Friday, March 24, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 9301 Michigan Ave. in Detroit.

Participants will have the opportunity to apply and interview onsite during the job fair.

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is looking to fill the following positions:

Barback

Bartender

Box Office staff

Concession staff

Production/Stage Hands

Customer Service Manager

Interns (paid and for college credit)

Inventory Clerk

Ushers

Waiter/Waitress

For more information and detailed job descriptions, visit here.