Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre to host job fair on March 24
(CBS DETROIT) - The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is collaborating with the Detroit at Work and SER Metro-Detroit, Jobs for Progress and the Detroit Stage Employees Union to host a job fair to fill several positions at the venue.
The job fair will happen on Friday, March 24, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 9301 Michigan Ave. in Detroit.
Participants will have the opportunity to apply and interview onsite during the job fair.
The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is looking to fill the following positions:
- Barback
- Bartender
- Box Office staff
- Concession staff
- Production/Stage Hands
- Customer Service Manager
- Interns (paid and for college credit)
- Inventory Clerk
- Ushers
- Waiter/Waitress
For more information and detailed job descriptions, visit here.
