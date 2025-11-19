How will Archdiocese of Detroit's restructuring plan impact Catholic churches?

Days after the Archdiocese of Detroit announced plans to restructure over the next years, many still have questions about what that will look like.

Among the over 200 churches under the diocese's oversight, some historic chapels could close.

"This is not just brick and mortar, it represents family," said the Rev. Loren Snow at Gesu Jesuit Catholic Church.

The around 2,000-year-old religion established its historic presence in Detroit during the rise of the auto industry.

"The car industry in Detroit, many of those workers spent a great deal of time and effort and treasure to build these churches," said Snow.

Churches like Gesu Jesuit Catholic Church, which is led by Snow, are filled with architecture and art, from the pews to the rooftops. However, many of these state-of-the-art sacred sites will close as a result of the Archdiocese of Detroit's recent decision to restructure.

"My initial reaction was we need to do something," said Snow.

Snow and the Rev. Mario Amore say many Catholic churches are seeing fewer members in their pews and fewer priests practicing.

"I think it's just an increase in secularism in our society, so I think COVID was one of those turning points," said Amore.

Snow says this decision could lead to one priest overseeing several churches, and with some churches closing, those members would join other chapels nearby. Snow also believes closing churches could lessen the financial burden and allow churches to refocus on their mission.

"I don't think the church can proceed the way we have without better stewards of our resources so we can be more effective not only as a church but as a community," he said.

But CBS News Detroit wanted to know what will happen to churches that close that have schools and cemeteries. Amore said, "So just because a parish might close doesn't mean that the schools is attached to it, that that would need to close too."

And if a church with a cemetery closes, the church next to it would oversee the grounds.

"So those who may have loved ones in those parish cemeteries have nothing to worry about," said Amore.