Ypsilanti apartment complex brings 3 condemned buildings up to code, with more to go

Arbor One Apartments in Ypsilanti, Michigan, says it is making progress on restoring its condemned buildings, but there's still a lot of work left to finish the job.

Property manager Stewart Beal says three of the 18 buildings at the complex that lost their certificate of occupancy now have them restored, and he says the rest could be up to code by this time next year.

"We've waived $5 million in rent. We've also paid $500,000 to our residents," said Beal.

Beal showed CBS News Detroit what's changed in these renovated units.

"New flooring, new painting, new cabinets if necessary, new light fixtures, new bath fixtures, new air conditioning units, new appliances," he said.

He also mentioned safety upgrades and work on heating systems.

"Smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, making sure there's no mold, no asbestos," he said.

However, several former and current residents have yet to see their court-ordered exit agreement rent reimbursements and relocation fees, according to the Arbor One Tenants Union.

"Those moving completely off property, they're having a little bit of trouble getting their money," said Arbor One Tenants Union member Roy Finny.

Legal Services of South Central Michigan says Arbor One originally claimed it didn't have the funds, and the tenant advocate claims Arbor One says it is now ready to make payments weeks after they were supposed to. Residents also confirmed having to file a show-cause motion to continue rent reimbursements, claiming the Arbor One owners stopped paying them following the original court order.

"And our members of our union want their rent back, because they illegally collected it," Finny said.

Finny says some things, like the maintenance staff and working with the front office, have improved; however, he still feels the property owners and management are dragging their feet with court orders impacting residents who still need to move out of condemned units or are owed money.

Beal says he wants to reverse Arbor One's reputation.

"We want to do all of these things to regain the trust of the community and to attract really good residents that are going to participate in helping us keep this property looking good," he said.