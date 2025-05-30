Court order protects Ypsilanti renters living in condemned apartment complex

Tenants at Arbor One apartment complex in Ypsilanti are finally getting some relief after living in condemned units for months.

It comes in the form of a court order forcing the landlords to get units back into livable condition while also keeping them from collecting any more rent from those living in them.

The landlords are also barred from renting any condemned units out to new tenants before they receive a new certificate of occupancy.

The order doesn't require tenants to leave, but it gives them good reason to do so. Tenants can request to be relocated to a new complex at the expense of Arbor One, and they can also terminate their rental agreements entirely. If they choose the latter, Arbor One must pay them any security deposit or rent payments made since Sept. 17, 2024, when the complex lost its certificate of compliance.

"I feel like finally, we have the city and the county behind us. We need stuff to get done, and we need people to get relocated to safe and fair housing," said Arbor One Tenant Union member Roy Finny.

The goal of this preliminary injunction is to require Arbor One to make the apartments safe and up to code before any new tenants can move in. It also bars the apartment complex from asking for any rent from anyone who wants to stay and wait out the repairs, but one tenant says she's still being asked.

"Despite the court order, I got a text message yesterday asking me to pay for my rent, and that I have a past due in my ledger. So they are not complying, they refuse to comply. I don't know what to say," said one tenant who wished not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Others on the property said the office is dragging its feet when tenants try to end their rental agreement. The order gives tenants this right and also requires Arbor One to return any security deposits or rent paid since they lost their certificate of compliance in September.

"It provides them their rent back starting when these certificate of compliances were revoked back in September," said Andrew Hellenga, Ypsilanti City Manager. "It also provides movement assistance, so if they determine they would like to leave, then the owner of Arbor One must pay for those expenses."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Arbor One for comment.

Any tenants who feel Arbor One is not complying with the court order are asked to take their claims to Legal Services of South Central Michigan for help.