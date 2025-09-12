Apple announces opening date for its Downtown Detroit retail site

The Apple Downtown Detroit store is set to open Sept. 19 on Woodward Avenue, the tech company announced.

"Our brand-new store in downtown Detroit is opening soon. In the heart of a city pulsing with spirit and innovation, we're proud to build a space where creativity thrives and business takes shape. We can't wait to see what drives you," the notice said.

News of the downtown store became public in February. Apple has several other retail locations in Michigan.

The company has also announced plans to launch an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit to add to its developer academy program in collaboration with Michigan State University.

