Organizers prepare for anti-Trump protest at the Michigan capital on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Organizers say they hope to see hundreds of protestors on Michigan's capital lawn on Wednesday as part of a nationwide effort born on social media just over the last week to speak out en masse against the Trump administration.

Sam Nelson, who is helping to organize Wednesday's demonstration and who works in the Michigan House of Representatives, was making signs on Tuesday afternoon. He told CBS News Detroit he hopes to show people they're not alone.

"We can come together from moments like this," he said.

The gathering on Wednesday is meant to be just one of 50 as people across the country also demonstrate at their own state capitals.

"Here in Michigan we're hoping to have a few hundred people show up and send a clear message to the Trump administration that both what they're doing within their legal purview is amoral, and the fact that some of their actions they're clearly breaking the law," Nelson said.

If Wednesday's events materialize it will mark the first wide-scale demonstration during President Trump's second term. Nelson said he's deeply concerned about the changes to immigration, the impact of cutting major parts of the federal government and the impact to the auto industry in Michigan.

"I understand that President Trump is within his authority to issue these tariffs, but it is ill-advised and immoral to have this tax hike on workers," he said.

For the moment, Wednesday's planned demonstration isn't being sponsored or coordinated by any big-name social organizations. The people making signs on Tuesday said they're just hoping to see a big group of like-minded individuals.

"Solidarity is a force stronger than gravity," Nelson said. "I'm looking forward to the different voices we're going to empower at the rally."