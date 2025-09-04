Monica Yatooma announces her candidacy for Michigan Secretary of State

Monica Yatooma, a Republican, has announced her candidacy for Michigan Secretary of State, intending to apply her experience as a business owner and policy advocate to the role.

Current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, is term limited and unable to run for re-election. Benson has already announced her intentions to run for state governor in the 2026 election cycle.

The Michigan Secretary of State office responsibilities include voter registration and related election details; along with vehicle registration, driver licenses and state identification card logistics that are managed through SOS branch offices statewide.

"Monica has worked tirelessly to fix election integrity issues in Michigan, standing firm in her belief that secure and fair elections are the foundation of a free society. Her commitment to election integrity, parental rights, and principled governance has made her a respected voice in Michigan and beyond," the announcement said.

"I'm doing this because our kids deserve a brighter future, and that future depends on knowing our elections are secure. Without election integrity, we do not have anything," she said in her campaign video.

Platform themes listed on her website include a streamlined process at Michigan Secretary of State branch offices, updating the current campaign finance reporting system and establishing clear guidelines for poll challengers or campaign observers.

Yatooma is a graduate of Oakland University.

She currently serves as Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships at GEIA, where she leads initiatives focused on entrepreneurship, education and civic engagement. She has over a decade of experience in small business development, including starting a medical waste company based in Michigan.

She serves on the executive board of the Oakland County Republican Party.

Yatooma is married and has three children.

The Michigan Republican Party does not rely on a statewide primary to select its candidate for Secretary of State; but instead chooses the nominee during the Republican State Convention. "This means grassroots Republicans - not political elites - have the power to decide who represents the party on the ballot," Yatooma's website said.