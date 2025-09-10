Former state Sen. Adam Hollier suspends campaign for Congress, launches bid for Michigan Secretary of State

Former Michigan Sen. Adam Hollier announced on Wednesday that he is dropping his bid for Congress to pursue the Michigan Secretary of State seat.

Hollier says his top priorities are "to remove barriers to the ballot box, boost turnout, and make it easier to register to vote and cast a ballot early."

"Our fundamental rights are under attack like never before. Donald Trump and his MAGA allies have put everything from free and fair elections to the right to vote on the chopping block," he said in a statement. "As a U.S. Army Paratrooper, I'm trained to go where the challenge is greatest. As your Secretary of State, I will lead the fight against any assaults on our fundamental freedoms, and will never back down in the face of these undemocratic and unconstitutional attacks."

The Democratic candidate announced in April that he was running against incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar for Michigan's 13th Congressional District, which covers a portion of Wayne County, including Detroit. Although he has suspended that campaign, Hollier says he remains "committed to ensuring that Detroit elects a Black Member of Congress, which the community has been without for the first time in 70 years," according to a news release.

Hollier ran against Thanedar in 2024 but was unsuccessful after election officials determined that he had not submitted enough signatures.

He's now turned his attention to the Secretary of State seat, which is being vacated by Jocelyn Benson, who is running in a crowded race for Michigan's next governor. Hollier joins a growing list of candidates that includes Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.