Ann Arbor named second-best college town in America, study finds

Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, is the second-best college town in America, according to a study released by WalletHub on Tuesday.

The personal finance website compared over 400 U.S. cities and rated them on 31 different factors related to academics, social life and economic opportunities for students.

"Picking the right college is crucial, but it's also important to make sure that the surrounding college town will be a place where you'll truly love spending your college years," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said.

The study ranked Ann Arbor 29th for social environment, 22nd for academic and economic opportunities and 204th for "wallet friendliness."

WalletHub said 348 out of every 1,000 residents in Ann Arbor are students.

Other Michigan cities listed in the study include:

East Lansing (40)

Mount Pleasant (88)

Grand Rapids (96)

Kalamazoo (162)

Ypsilanti (182)

Lansing (190)

Sterling Heights (278)

Warren (292)

Detroit (319)

Dearborn (321)

Flint (382)

Austin, where the University of Texas is located, is the only city that topped Ann Arbor, the study said. Orlando, Florida, Tampa, Florida, and Raleigh, North Carolina, round out the top five college towns in America, the study said.