Ann Arbor ranked America's most educated city in new survey

Ann Arbor has been ranked as the most educated city in America in a review that WalletHub did of nearly 150 metro areas.

The website considered 11 data points among the nation's 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas. Taking into account factors such as the number of people who have a bachelor's degrees or higher, the quality of the public school system, and the gender education gap, Ann Arbor came out on top.

The rankings of other Michigan metro areas on this chart include Lansing in 30th place, Grand Rapids in 69th, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn in 76th and Flint at 129th.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the more graduates earn, the more tax dollars they contribute over time, leading cities to want to appeal to highly educated workers.

The study revealed that, in Ann Arbor, nearly 96% of adults 25 and older have their high school diploma, over 58% hold a bachelor's degree or higher, and 31% have an advanced degree.

"Higher education doesn't guarantee better financial opportunities in the future, but it certainly correlates with it. The most educated cities provide good learning opportunities from childhood all the way through the graduate level. In addition to overall education, it's also important to look at how well cities promote educational equality when it comes to race and gender," Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst, said in the report.