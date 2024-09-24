Michigan high school football coach placed on administrative leave. Parents want to know why

(CBS DETROIT) - Anchor Bay School District officials say football head coach Mike Giannone has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. However, parents say they have not been notified about why Giannone was placed on leave.

"I feel like if he's head coach of the football team, we should know what's happening," said one parent, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The frustrated parent said she hadn't heard anything from the district.

"I wanna know my kids go to that school so I wanna know what's happening, on Facebook/media all the parents and other people are just spinning tails. We need to figure out exactly what happens so this way people can make choices for themselves from facts not just what other people are saying. It's not painting the coach in a good light right now, we're not sure what it could be," she said.

Giannone was fired from his previous head coaching job at De La Salle in Warren back in 2019. This comes after several players were accused of hazing younger students.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Anchor Bay Superintendent Phil Jankowski, who said the district does not comment on "personal matters."

Meanwhile, parents said they are not happy with the silence and want answers from school officials.

"So at least if we knew something, we could make decisions from there what we feel about it, but they're not saying anything, which makes it worse," she said.