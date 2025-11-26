America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit in final preparations as wind could force last-minute changes

The annual America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in downtown Detroit is in its 99th year, and last-minute changes could come due to the wind.

Thursday will be a busy morning along Woodward Avenue. The city spent the better part of Wednesday finalizing road closures.

"The floats are here on Woodward. Got a little bit of repair as it is every year, but we are going to be ready to go tomorrow morning in a great way," said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company.

In just hours, thousands will bundle up, lining the streets. Throughout Detroit on Wednesday, wind speeds reached over 40 miles per hour. Parade officials say the wind won't stop one of the biggest events of the year.

"It's not supposed to be as windy tomorrow, but there will be gusts. We'll make a game-time decision on what balloons can go, and we'll have changeout balloons if we have to," Michaels said.

Meanwhile, some residents wanted to see what things looked like before the big day.

"I've come at 6 a.m. I've come at 8 a.m. Once you find a spot to park, you'll find a spot to watch," said Christy Schafer

Schafer has been attending the parade for over two decades. This year, she and her friends decided to come downtown to check things out before the action begins.

This year's parade will feature over 20 floats, along with multiple balloons. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will serve as grand marshal.

"It's a labor of love, and we really take it seriously. We believe these events are owned by the people of the city and our state. So it's our job to make them bigger and better every single year," Michaels said.