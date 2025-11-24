What to know about the 2025 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

America's Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner White, takes place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, in downtown Detroit.

The Michigan Thanksgiving Parade, as it was originally known, began in 1924, according to The Parade Company, the marketing and operating division of the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

More than 1,500 volunteers are involved each year with the event.

Here's what to look for and plan for if you plan to watch the 2025 parade:

When the Thanksgiving Day parade takes place, and route details

The parade steps off at 8:45 a.m., Nov. 27, from Woodward Avenue and Kirby Street.

The parade route is three miles along Woodward Avenue, stepping off at the Kirby Street intersection in Midtown and continuing to the Congress Street intersection. It will take about an hour and a half for the units to complete the route.

Grandstand tickets are available for purchase until sold out.

What to watch for at Detroit Thanksgiving parade

More than 75 units are in the parade, including colorful floats, large balloons, dance teams, equestrian units and marching bands.

What are the Big Heads?

The Big Head Corps is a collection of colorful mascot characters with papier-mâché heads. The Big Heads were part of the inaugural Thanksgiving Day parade in 1924. Created in Italy, the artistic creation and construction is now based in Detroit.

The Parade Company's collection now includes over 300 Big Heads, with new characters added each year and a rotation of previous additions. Some depict famous Michigan residents such as Bob Seger and Rosa Parks; others are animals, flowers or classic storybook characters.

The group that is now called the Big Head Corps was formed in 2007.

Donors contribute to a fundraiser effort to become a Big Head costume wearer, and available spots within each year's parade corps usually sell out.

About the Distinguished Clown Corps

The Distinguished Clown Corps, presented by Emagine Entertainment, is a group of business and community leaders who each donate to take on a clown persona for the parade.

The costumed clowns have been a tradition of the parade for over 40 years, with over 2,000 people participating during that run.

Grand marshals for the Detroit Thanksgiving parade

The 2025 grand marshals are Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and former TV anchor Devin Scillian.

Previous grand marshals have included Martha Reeves, Jim Leyland and the essential workers of 2020.

Recommended parking in Detroit

The City of Detroit recommends using the paid spots at nearby parking garages, including Ford Underground Garage and Eastern Market Garage.

There will be free parking in the metered street areas of the city on Nov. 27 and 28.

"Motorists should note that vehicles blocking driveways, crosswalks, fire hydrants or other critical access points or illegally parked will be ticketed and possibly towed," the city said.

Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The People Mover is free to ride, and the stations that will be closest to the parade route are on Woodward Avenue and Broadway, Woodward Avenue and Grand Circus Park, and the grandstands near Campus Martius.

The Times Square Station is currently closed for platform resurfacing.

DDOT bus service

Several of the regular DDOT bus routes will be affected by delays and reroutes starting 6 a.m. Nov. 27 because of the Turkey Trot and parade.

All buses and routes will go to the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Lost and found children

Parents will be able to meet up with children who are lost and found during the event at Detroit Police Department Downtown Services, 20 Atwater Street, or call 313-237-2850 for assistance.

Parade road closures

Tuesday: Gratiot Avenue between Farmer and Woodland will be closed starting 7 a.m. on Nov. 25 for television crew advance setups.

Wednesday: The following street closures will be in effect:

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to the Residence Water's Square Valet will close at 1:30 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

Thursday: Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier.

Michigan at Cass.

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

Turkey Trot events

The S3 Turkey Trot, which includes three race options, features thousands of participants attired in costumes ahead of the Nov. 27 parade. The 10K and mile runs begin at 7:30 a.m., the 5K run begins at 8:30 a.m.