ALS of Michigan providing help, hope to people living with ALS

Southfield (CW50) - ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig Disease, is clinically defined as a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and eventually destroys physical function. Patients are ultimately unable to speak, swallow, walk and breathe. The cause is unknown. Medication and therapy can slow ALS and reduce discomfort, but there's no cure.

ALS of Michigan was founded to dedicate time and resources to helping people with ALS. The nonprofit has a variety of programs that serve people with ALS, as well as their families. Some of their services include equipment loans, communications centers, home visits, peer counseling, support group, and respite care services.

Each year, ALS of Michigan puts on events to help raise funds for the ALS community. On Sunday, September 25th, the organization's annual "Walk N' Roll for ALS" at Kensington Metropark will be taking place. CBS Detroit Meteorologist Karen Carter and Community Connect Host Lisa Germani will be at the walk, with Carter emceeing the event.

"Walk N' Roll for ALS" will also have an event taking place on the same day at Stony Creek Metropark. Both walks will start at 11am with a 10am registration time.

Lisa Radtke, Executive Director of ALS of Michigan, joins Lisa Germani on "Community Connect" to discuss the realities of ALS, how ALS of Michigan provides help, and the events they put on to raise funds for the community.

For more information, go to ALSofMichigan.org

