Karen Carter Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS 62 and CW50.

A Metro Detroit native, Karen graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Central Michigan University, having studied broadcasting, meteorology, and art while cheering competitively on the national level for the Chippewas.

Before becoming the First Forecaster Meteorologist in 2015, Karen worked as the weekend forecaster on CBS 62. Before coming to CBS 62/CW50, she worked as the weekend weather forecaster for WLNS in Lansing.

Karen has been nominated for numerous Emmy awards for weather specials and local programming.

Karen loves being involved in the community and consistently contributes her time to organizations like The Salvation Army, Meadow Brook Theatre Guild, Autism Speaks, Open Door Outreach, and many more.

In her free time, Karen enjoys vacationing up north, painting, and cooking. She especially loves spending time with her husband and daughter.