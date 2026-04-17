Allen Park police chief apologizes for tornado siren failure

Earlier this week, severe storms moved through Metro Detroit, including a confirmed EF-1 tornado that touched down in Lincoln Park. But in Allen Park, residents say tornado sirens never sounded.

On Friday, Allen Park Police Chief Eron Feltz issued an apology, saying the city's warning system failed when residents needed it most.

Several residents say they were left scared and confused as strong winds and heavy rain moved through the area.

"Lightning was everywhere. The wind was blowing all around," resident Robert McKelvie said.

McKelvie was walking home from work when the storm intensified. He says that's when he realized something was wrong.

"I don't hear any sirens from our own park or any surrounding city," McKelvie said. "I heard sirens in Lincoln Park, so I called my ex-wife to make sure my kids were safe. I told her to get into the basement; there was a tornado happening around me."

When CBS News Detroit went to the Allen Park Police Department for answers, an officer on site said the sirens were not activated because of a miscommunication during a shift change. The officer said the issue was addressed with supervisors.

The department received hundreds of calls from residents concerned about the lack of warning.

Friday morning, Feltz posted a public apology on the department's Facebook page, writing in part, "Your outrage is entirely justified. In moments of crisis, you rely on our systems to provide life‑saving information, and on Wednesday, those systems remained silent when you needed them most."

Feltz said the failure was due to a breakdown in procedure and that there was no excuse.

Not all residents had the same experience. On the opposite side of the city, Ramona Arnold says she did hear sirens.

"I don't know how many sirens they have in Allen Park or Lincoln Park, but where I'm at, they were going off; it was loud," Arnold said.

Wayne County Emergency Management says tornado sirens can be activated by either the county or the city. Because the tornado was confirmed quickly, officials say it was the city's responsibility to notify residents.