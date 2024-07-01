Metro Detroit "Balloon Guy" leaves lasting impression

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Steve Donohue has an audience a few days a week.

Donohue is well known in the Allen Park community for his balloon-making skills, and his reputation has simply blown up over the years.

"I think he's an awesome human to come and do this for other people," said Southgate resident Pat Pulido.

"It's very joyful and graceful to see him every time we come around," said Allen Park resident Elizabeth Martinez.

Donohue has even earned the title "Balloon Guy," and seeing the crowd he attracts is for a good reason.

Alysia Burgio: "You constantly have a line going it looks like."

Donohue: "Yeah, they can be pretty busy."

So, how does one learn this skill?

Donohue said, "We always say practice makes progress."

For decades, he had been interested in creating these balloons, but it wasn't until he became disabled and retired that he tackled the twist.

"One morning I thought ya know I got to find something to do with myself so I came to this park about two and a half years ago now and I twisted balloons for a while. Turned out to be fun and have been twisting ever since," said Donohue.

The line never stops. Typically, Donohue says he makes roughly 150 to 200 balloons at no cost at Harold Duda Park near downtown on each of his visits.

"It's fun to walk up, and all the kids scream, "Balloon man! Balloon man!" That's kind of a nice feeling to have everyone know you," Donohue said.

He has a fan club full of smiles.

"Just seeing them come running to me with their balloons saying the balloon guy made me this…it's the best feeling. They get to play at the park, and they also get a balloon and their days are made," said Allen Park resident Tianna Gorecki.

A pop of kindness that is leaving a lasting impression.

"I like it when the kids are happy at the end. That's the best part," said Donohue.

In addition to the Harold Duda Park near Thomas Avenue and Park Avenue in Allen Park, you can also find Donohue at the Allen Park farmers market and other community events.