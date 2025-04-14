Alleged victim of former University of Michigan coach Matt Weiss speaks out: "I have a great deal of fear"

On Monday, Marko Law held a press conference where the first victim of the case against former University of Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, who allegedly stole intimate photos and videos online of dozens of women.

Former Grambling State University softball player McKenzie Johnson spoke about a lawsuit and the private information that was stolen from her. She hopes to empower other women to come forward and bring more light to this situation.

Johnson, who played softball at Grambling State from 2015 to 2019, is one of 42 women who filed a lawsuit through Marko Law against the University of Michigan, its Board of Regents, and software company Keffer Development Services. The women alleged that Weiss stole private information by hacking into the personal accounts of thousands of student-athletes and stealing private photos and videos.

Johnson spoke about her uncertainty and fears of what was stolen from her since the only thing she knows is that Weiss accessed her email and social media accounts.

"I don't understand how something like this could happen. It's my goal from this lawsuit to learn more about what has occurred. I can personally say that I am very anxious about what will come from this and what personal information he has stolen from me," she said.

If convicted, Weiss could face up to five years in prison on each count of unauthorized access to computers and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft.

Attorney Jon Marko said Johnson's bravery to come out and speak publicly shows how Weiss didn't just victimize student-athletes at the University of Michigan but women at other schools across the Country as well.