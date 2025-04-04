Former University of Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss faces another lawsuit

Former University of Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is facing another lawsuit, this time by eleven women who claim Weiss invaded their privacy and obtained intimate photos and videos.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, also named the university, the Board of Regents, and software company Keffer Development Services. According to the lawsuit, the women, identified as Jane Does, were student-athletes between 2015 and 2021 and competed on the volleyball, soccer, gymnastics and cheerleading teams.

The woman alleged that Weiss, 42, gained authorized access to their personal information, including social media, email, cloud storage and other accounts. Other information that was obtained included their mothers' maiden names, pets, birthplace and nicknames, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Weiss gained access to information of more than 3,300 people between 2015 and 2023 and downloaded photos and videos.

The lawsuit alleges that university officials and Keffer Development failed to monitor or supervise Weiss' activity and "undertake any review of how Plaintiffs' private and personal information is stored, maintained, and who can access such information, and from where." The lawsuit alleges that the university also failed to investigate Keffer Development's protocols.

"Being a student-athlete has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it has also brought some of my deepest pain," one of the women who is suing said in a statement. "The very institutions that were meant to protect me failed—first with Dr. Larry Nassar, and now again with Matt Weiss. I'm coming forward and taking legal action because no one should have to go through what I've experienced. These institutions must be held accountable, and I want to help create lasting change so future student-athletes are protected, respected, and truly safe."

Two other former student-athletes filed a lawsuit on March 21 after Weiss was charged with 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. He entered a not guilty plea.

Criminal records show that Weiss "researched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history, and physical characteristics. His goal was to obtain private photographs and videos never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners."

Weiss served as Michigan's quarterbacks coach during the 2021 season and as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2022 campaign. He was fired in January 2023 amid an investigation by university police into possible computer-access crimes at a football building.

Before his time in Ann Arbor, Weiss was on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff for 12 seasons from 2009 to 2020.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison on each count of unauthorized access to computers and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft.

