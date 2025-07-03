Alleged tire thief arrested after leading Southfield police on chase

An early morning 911 call from a concerned neighbor led to the arrest of a suspected tire thief in Oakland County, who allegedly pushed officers to chase him through the road and water to catch him.

On July 1, Southfield police received a call around 3:30 a.m. from a woman who reported seeing two men stealing tires off a Ford F-150 parked in an apartment complex lot near 11 Mile and Franklin Road.

The woman said the two suspects drove south in a rented Chrysler Pacifica, which police determined was due back on July 5.

"They're disgusted with individuals who have the audacity at three o'clock in the morning to steal parts from a car where somebody worked very hard for their property," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren

Barren said officers spotted the minivan driving down Telegraph Road near 10 Mile and began to chase it. Soon after, one of the stolen tires was thrown on the road.

"It was their intent to discard the evidence as they were fleeing from our officers," said Barren.

During the chase, caught on both dash and body camera, the suspects drove the Pacifica for several feet before heading the wrong way on the road and crashing into a police car head-on.

"The airbags deployed in our vehicles received extensive front-end damage," said Barren.

The two Southfield officers hit, a 35-year-old and a 24-year-old, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the minivan, later identified as 31-year-old Trachawn McCaa, then ran off and jumped into a nearby pond.

After trying to swim away, he was soon taken into custody.

Police also arrested a second person, 51-year-old Prince Madison, who was found in the car as well.

"We are very thankful that this agency took these crimes very seriously, and that we do pursue individuals responsibly who are involved in crimes," said Barren.

Police say McCaa and Madison both have extensive felony records.

McCaa and Madison were charged with larceny from a motor vehicle, while McCaa also faces charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding.

With bail set at $50,000 and $5,000, respectively, both men will be required to wear a GPS tether while out on bond.