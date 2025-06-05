Watch CBS News
Weather

Air quality alerts issued for Southeast Michigan because of Canadian wildfire smoke

By Troy Bridges, Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking rain. NEXT Weather Forecast 6/5/2025
Tracking rain. NEXT Weather Forecast 6/5/2025 02:34

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is leading to very unhealthy air quality for much of Michigan, including all of Southeast Michigan. As of noon Thursday, Detroit has the fifth-worst air quality in the world. 

air-quality-alerts-no-text.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan until noon on Friday. 

purple-air-sensor-right-now.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit
purple-air-sensor-right-now3.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

At one point, there were 150,000 acres on fire in parts of Canada. Nearly 100 of the fires have led to dangerous smoke.

aqi-basics-cigarettes.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Anyone with respiratory issues, including the elderly and the very young, could have difficulty breathing. With the air quality level of concern bordering between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all, the smoke in the air is equivalent to smoking approximately three cigarettes in a 24-hour period.  

wildfire-pollution-health-effects.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Most of the rain from Wednesday night and early Thursday is coming to an end. Now, more smoke is moving in from Canada. 

Smoke was also trapped in our atmosphere from thick cloud cover overnight. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.