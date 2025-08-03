Air quality to remain poor across Michigan through Monday

State officials say poor air quality is expected to persist across Michigan through Monday.

An air quality advisory is in effect for the entire state through Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Wildfire smoke from Canada, which has plagued Michigan since Thursday, will start to move out on Monday, state officials say, though there is a chance of smoke moving in from the south the same day.

Pollutants are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, with conditions in some northern areas being unhealthy for everyone.

As of Sunday morning, Detroit's air quality is among the top 50 cities in the world with the worst air quality, according to IQAir.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Sunday across Southeast Michigan, with heat and humidity levels slowly rising toward the end of next week.