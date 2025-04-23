Air pollution in Metro Detroit ranks among the worst in the country, report says

The Detroit metro area has the sixth-worst air quality in the nation for year-round pollution, according to a newly released report from the American Lung Association.

The Lung Association's annual "State of the Air" report looks at exposure to smog, or ground-level ozone air pollution; along with year-round and short-term spikes in soot, or particle pollution. The 2025 report was released Tuesday, citing issues such as wildfire smoke contributing to pollution in several states and a deadly heat wave in Texas during 2024.

Specific to the Detroit-Warren-Ann Arbor, the report related the following data:

6.2 days listed with unhealthy ozone pollution in the past year

8.5 days listed with unhealthy particle pollution in the past year.



"The air pollutants covered in this report are widespread and can impact anyone's health. Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, preterm births and impaired cognitive functioning later in life. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer," said Kezia Ofosu Atta, Advocacy Director for the Lung Association in Michigan.



"Unfortunately, too many people in Detroit are living with unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution. This air pollution is causing kids to have asthma attacks, making people who work outdoors sick and unable to work, and leading to low birth weight in babies. We urge Michigan policymakers to take action to improve our air."

Air quality advisories and alerts

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issues air quality advisories or the more severe air quality alerts, starting when pollution levels reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.

These announcements replace the former Ozone Action Day alert process, but are similar in intent and instructions for the public.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments reports six such advisories were issued in 2024 for the Metro Detroit area, ranging in dates from May 17 to July 17. On advisory days, residents are asked to postpone refueling vehicles and using gas-powered lawn equipment; delay or combine errands that use gas-powered vehicles.