ACLU of Michigan dismisses lawsuit against Trump administration over revoked international student visas

The ACLU of Michigan announced it has reached a deal with the Trump administration in a federal lawsuit over the termination of four international students' visas.

The students attended Wayne State University and the University of Michigan when the administration revoked their visas. Campus staff typically discovered an individual student's status by checking the federal government's web-based database, the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

On Monday, the ACLU said it dropped the lawsuit after those visas were restored.

"If it were not for the courage of our clients – and the hundreds of others across the nation – we could not have challenged this callous and ruthless attack on students who are simply trying to learn and enrich our community," said ACLU of Michigan attorney Ramis Wadood in a statement. "The aim of this lawless administration is to attack the rights of some, especially vulnerable communities like our clients, and to terrorize us all. The Trump regime will continue to come for our rights, and the ACLU will be just as relentless in pushing back on every front with all that we have."

Earlier this year, several colleges and universities across the U.S. reported that the federal government had revoked international students' visas. The move resulted in the Trump administration facing dozens of lawsuits, including in Michigan, over the visa cancellations nationwide.

President Trump eventually reversed the action to terminate registrations for thousands of those students. Federal officials said more than 4,700 students would have their visa records reinstated.

In late May, the State Department ordered U.S. embassies to halt scheduling new student visa appointments while the administration expands social media screenings for applicants. Meanwhile, international students working to attend college in the U.S. are advised to remove any posts on their social media accounts that could attract the State Department's attention.