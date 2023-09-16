81-year-old Monroe County man charged with open murder, assault, battery after allegedly killing his wife

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 81-year-old Monroe County man accused of assaulting and killing his 78-year-old wife has been charged with open murder and assault and battery, authorities said.

Edward Lee Hite was arraigned Friday in the 1st District Court and received a $1 million cash or surety bond.

At 11:27 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in Lambertville. Deputies spoke with the 911 caller and determined that an assault had occurred. However, a witness told authorities that another assault was possibly happening inside the home.

A deputy entered the home and found Hite assaulting his wife. The deputy was able to intervene and detain Hite.

The woman was taken to a ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Hite was also taken to the hospital, where is being treated and evaluated.

He was extradited to Michigan and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe County Sheriff's Detective Joshua Motylinski at 734-240-7523.