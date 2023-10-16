5 injured in three-vehicle crash in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Warren Sunday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, Warren police and fire responded to an injury accident in the area of Van Dyke and Chicago (13 Mile).

Police say a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Van Dyke approaching 13 Mile Road when it allegedly disregarded a traffic signal and struck a Honda that was traveling eastbound on Chicago at Van Dyke.

A third vehicle was struck by the impact of the Toyota and Honda.

Five people were injured and taken to a local hospital. According to police, four of the injured individuals were in the same vehicle, but it was not specified what vehicle they were in.

In addition, one of the injured individuals was in critical condition.

Oil from the vehicles leaked onto the roadway and possibly into a storm drain, and crews arrived at the scene to contain the spill. Police say the spill was minor, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are working to determine if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

"Patrol officers arrived quickly and immediately assessed the scene to get the injured parties medical attention," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. "This is an active scene with our investigators working to piece together the sequence of events that led up to this incident. Our Emergency Management Unit is on scene to ensure the proper clean up and containment of the oil spill so that there is minimal impact to the community. We are still working to determine if drugs, alcohol, or perhaps distracted driving are a factor in this incident."