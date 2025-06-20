Annual Ann Arbor Summer Festival continues with extreme heat in the forecast

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is in full swing, bringing live music and other performances to the University of Michigan campus.

While the festival is turning up the excitement, Mother Nature has also decided to turn up the heat.

From live music to stunning art performances, to movies under the stars, the 42nd festival has entertainment for kids, parents and even grandparents. Squonk is bringing the noise, and some instruments, like you've never seen before, for the event's second weekend.

"Every night at Top of the Park, people can experience music on multiple stages, kids' activities, arts and crafts, and great food," said the festival's executive director, Michael Michelon. "It is an outdoor spectacle immersive spectacle of music, imagination, and wackiness, and it's for all ages. It culminates with some audience participation and a giant instrument called the Squankordion."

The generous amount of shaded areas, free ice and free water stations should help attendees manage the heat, but with temperatures possibly hitting triple digits, medical experts suggest taking extra precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.

"Prehydrate before you go out. Wear the right clothing, proper attire. Loose-fitting, light colored hats, sunblock. If you are experiencing any of those heat exhaustion symptoms like muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, weakness, seek medical treatment," said Dr. Patricia Paz Arabo, chair of the Trinity Health Livonia Emergency Department.

The festival's beer garden will be a big draw, but Arabo says to drink extra responsibly in this heat. She says alcohol dehydrates the body, so while it might be refreshing, it can also make managing the heat even tougher.

The festival's Top of the Park will be located outside the University of Michigan's Rackham Auditorium all weekend, but if you want to avoid the heat, consider coming out when the temperatures drop, as they'll have activities going on the following Tuesday through Sunday.