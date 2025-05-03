4 cases of scarlet fever confirmed at Southfield elementary school

14-year-old lured to Northville Township home; Pistons season ends in playoffs; more top stories

An elementary school in Southfield, Michigan, is reporting four cases of scarlet fever.

Southfield Public Schools said in a release Thursday that the cases were confirmed at Stevenson Elementary School. The district didn't specify if the cases involved students or staff.

Symptoms of scarlet fever include a fever, rash and sore throat, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Mayo Clinic says the illness is caused by the same type of bacteria that causes strep throat — group A streptococcus.

"The infection spreads from person to person by droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes," the Mayo says.

Federal health officials say scarlet fever is most common in children between the ages of 5 and 15, and less common in children younger than 3 years old.

The illness can be treated with antibiotics provided by a health care provider, though it can result in serious health complications if left untreated, the Mayo warns.

The district says students must stay home until they have been on treatment for at least 12 to 24 hours and are fever-free for at least a day.

Officials at Stevenson Elementary School say they're conducting a thorough deep cleaning and disinfecting all affected areas, and reinforcing proper hygiene practices and handwashing routines.