University of Michigan student dies in Ann Arbor vehicle crash involving scooter

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a University of Michigan student driving a motorized scooter has died after colliding with a vehicle over the weekend in Ann Arbor.

According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, police were called at about 11:30 p.m., July 8, to the area of Oakland Avenue and Hill Street, where they found the 21-year-old Seth Sugar, of Deerfield, Illinois, with significant head injuries. 

A preliminary investigation revealed Sugar was traveling east on Hill Street when the scooter crossed the center line and collided head-on with a sedan traveling west. 

Sugar was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on July 9. The driver of the sedan, a 77-year-old Ann Arbor resident, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Ann Arbor tip line at 734-794-6939 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 7:12 PM

