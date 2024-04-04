2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. More road closures to start Monday

A look into how the 2024 NFL draft could impact Detroit's reputation

A look into how the 2024 NFL draft could impact Detroit's reputation

A look into how the 2024 NFL draft could impact Detroit's reputation

(CBS DETROIT) - The second phase of road closures for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit will begin next week, the city announced.

The new closures will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 8, and last through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Event organizers have been meeting with businesses owners and residents over the last several weeks to inform them of the closures due to the NFL Draft. The roads surrounding Campus Martius and the south side of the NFL Draft Theater space will be affected by this second phase of closures.

MORE: Experts say scammers may look to take advantage of visitors coming to Detroit for 2024 NFL draft

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 03: People walk by construction for the upcoming NFL draft in downtown on April 03, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. As the city prepares for the festivities and tourists arriving with the NFL draft later this month, a new report by Detroit Economic Outlook 2023-28 predicts rising wages, falling unemployment and a growing labor force for the city that only excited bankruptcy in 2014. Dozens of new restaurants, hotels and stores have opened downtown in recent years giving new life to the urban center. / Getty Images

Here are the new road closures that will start Monday:

Northbound Woodward Avenue from Congress Street to State Street

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

In addition, here are the road closures that began on Friday, March 29, during the first phase of closures:

Randolph Street between Monroe Street and Fort Street

Monroe Street between Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates Street (no through traffic)

These closures will be in place until Sunday, May 7.

MORE: Detroit trains hospitality workers to combat human trafficking ahead of NFL draft

The city says the the QLine will provide service to the Congress Street station through Friday, April 12.

Residents can get the latest closure updates on the NFL One Pass App, Google Maps, Waze, Visit Detroit's website and the city's website.